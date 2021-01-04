Nibble Trading 0.3% Higher This Week (NBXC)

Nibble (CURRENCY:NBXC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One Nibble coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Nibble has a total market cap of $585.81 and $18.00 worth of Nibble was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nibble has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nibble alerts:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000070 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00009343 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000099 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Nibble Profile

Nibble (CRYPTO:NBXC) is a coin. Nibble’s total supply is 2,269,549 coins and its circulating supply is 269,549 coins. Nibble’s official website is www.nibble-nibble.com

Nibble Coin Trading

Nibble can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nibble directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nibble should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nibble using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NBXCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Nibble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nibble and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.