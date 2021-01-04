Orocobre Limited (ORL.TO) (TSE:ORL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $4.49

Shares of Orocobre Limited (ORL.TO) (TSE:ORL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.49 and last traded at C$4.49, with a volume of 25379 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.39.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion and a PE ratio of -22.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60.

Orocobre Limited (ORL.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ORL)

Orocobre Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina. It also operates two open pit mines situated in Tincalayu and Sijes producing minerals, refined products, and boric acid.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Orocobre Limited (ORL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orocobre Limited (ORL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.