Atalaya Mining Plc (AYM.TO) (TSE:AYM) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.00

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2021


Atalaya Mining Plc (AYM.TO) (TSE:AYM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.00 and last traded at C$4.00, with a volume of 2350 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.99.

The stock has a market cap of C$580.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.21.

Atalaya Mining Plc (AYM.TO) (TSE:AYM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 9th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$86.36 million during the quarter.

Atalaya Mining Plc (AYM.TO) Company Profile (TSE:AYM)

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops metal properties, primarily copper in Europe. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

