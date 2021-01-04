Atalaya Mining Plc (AYM.TO) (TSE:AYM) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.00

Atalaya Mining Plc (AYM.TO) (TSE:AYM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.00 and last traded at C$4.00, with a volume of 2350 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.99.

The stock has a market cap of C$580.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.21.

Atalaya Mining Plc (AYM.TO) (TSE:AYM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 9th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$86.36 million during the quarter.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops metal properties, primarily copper in Europe. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

