Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $52.50

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.50 and last traded at $50.99, with a volume of 8013 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.31.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CELH. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upped their price target on Celsius from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.10.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 718.82 and a beta of 2.02.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $36.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.89 million. Celsius had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Equities analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $9,567,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 159,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $4,884,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Celsius in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Celsius in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Celsius during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 559.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,796 shares during the last quarter. 50.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Company Profile (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

