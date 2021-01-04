iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) Hits New 52-Week High at $235.27

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $235.27 and last traded at $235.27, with a volume of 5 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $234.18.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 82.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 89,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,944,000 after acquiring an additional 40,584 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,699,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $530,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $239,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

