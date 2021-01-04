Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) Hits New 52-Week High at $176.34

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $176.34 and last traded at $175.63, with a volume of 591 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $175.74.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.42 and its 200-day moving average is $158.65.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 22,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $321,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.