Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm presently has a $35.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $25.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 27.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.21 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.50 price target on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Passage Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:PASG traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,896. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.74. Passage Bio has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.13. As a group, equities analysts predict that Passage Bio will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PASG. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Passage Bio during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Passage Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Passage Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Passage Bio during the second quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Passage Bio in the third quarter valued at $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on developing transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It has research, collaboration, and license agreement with the University of Pennsylvania and its gene therapy program; and The Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania for research and development collaborations, and exclusive license rights to patents for certain products and technologies.

