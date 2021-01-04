Stipend Price Reaches $0.0217 on Exchanges (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 21.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One Stipend coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0217 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stipend has a total market capitalization of $249,887.73 and approximately $30.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stipend has traded down 32.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,586.43 or 1.00485078 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00008865 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00025191 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00018438 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.27 or 0.00277631 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.30 or 0.00465411 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.89 or 0.00142802 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002616 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00038827 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Stipend Coin Profile

Stipend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me

Buying and Selling Stipend

Stipend can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

