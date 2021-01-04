Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Trading 15.9% Lower Over Last Week

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Keep3rV1 has a total market capitalization of $55.04 million and approximately $24.21 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded down 15.9% against the dollar. One Keep3rV1 token can now be bought for about $275.22 or 0.00875541 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00029617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00125770 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.74 or 0.00256855 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00526877 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00280743 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00019160 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00050322 BTC.

About Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 tokens. Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network . Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

