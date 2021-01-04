Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) vs. FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) Head-To-Head Survey

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) and FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Altabancorp alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Altabancorp and FVCBankcorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altabancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 FVCBankcorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Altabancorp presently has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.53%. Given Altabancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Altabancorp is more favorable than FVCBankcorp.

Profitability

This table compares Altabancorp and FVCBankcorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altabancorp 33.10% 12.77% 1.59% FVCBankcorp 20.45% 8.15% 0.85%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Altabancorp and FVCBankcorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altabancorp $134.23 million 3.91 $44.32 million $2.33 11.97 FVCBankcorp $69.28 million 2.86 $15.83 million $1.08 13.60

Altabancorp has higher revenue and earnings than FVCBankcorp. Altabancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FVCBankcorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Altabancorp has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FVCBankcorp has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.9% of Altabancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.3% of FVCBankcorp shares are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of Altabancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of FVCBankcorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Altabancorp beats FVCBankcorp on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial and residential real estate lending comprising acquisition and development loans, construction loans, and mortgage financing; commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans consisting of home equity loans, home improvement loans, automobile loans, debt consolidation loans, and general consumer lending; and SBA loans. The company also offers credit and debit cards; investment securities, such as U.S. Agency issues, mortgage-backed securities, and municipal bonds; and mobile and Internet banking, automatic teller machine, treasury management, remote deposit capture, bill pay, cashier's checks, money orders, and safe deposit services. It serves real estate developers and contractors, small to medium sized businesses, individuals, and professionals and professional firms through 26 retail branches located in Utah and southern Idaho. The company was formerly known as People's Utah Bancorp and changed its name to Altabancorp in July 2020. Altabancorp was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; SBA loans; asset based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers business and consumer credit cards; merchant services; business insurance products; and online banking, remote deposit, and mobile banking services. The company serves the banking needs of commercial businesses, nonprofit organizations, professional service entities, and their respective owners and employees located in the greater Washington, D.C. and Baltimore metropolitan areas. FVCBankcorp, Inc. operates through a main office in Fairfax, Virginia. It also operates a network of 11 additional branch offices in Arlington, Virginia; Ashburn, Loudoun County, Virginia; the independent city of Manassas, Virginia; Reston, Fairfax County, Virginia; Springfield, Fairfax County, Virginia; and Montgomery County and Baltimore, Maryland, a loan production office in Lutherville, Maryland. FVCBankcorp, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Altabancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altabancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.