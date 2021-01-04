Cacti Asset Management LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Cacti Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Galapagos were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Galapagos by 265.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Galapagos during the third quarter worth $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Galapagos in the third quarter worth $65,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Galapagos in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Galapagos by 14.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.11% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,681. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.75. Galapagos NV has a 12 month low of $93.01 and a 12 month high of $274.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.16.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $168.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.86 million. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 70.67% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Galapagos NV will post -6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Friday, September 25th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.08.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

