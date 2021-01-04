Cacti Asset Management LLC Has $6.25 Million Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Cacti Asset Management LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts comprises approximately 0.6% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $6,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at $105,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Shares of GPC traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.61. The stock had a trading volume of 7,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,613. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.95 and a beta of 1.05. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $49.68 and a 52 week high of $106.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.22 and a 200 day moving average of $94.61.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.54%.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.72 per share, for a total transaction of $201,784.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,687.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Holder acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,907. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.88.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.