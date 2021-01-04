Cacti Asset Management LLC Purchases 20,000 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 135.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,382,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767,051 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,987,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $480,181,000 after buying an additional 443,973 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,745,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $334,554,000 after buying an additional 229,666 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,707,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,668,000 after acquiring an additional 649,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,345,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $252,166,000 after acquiring an additional 177,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.81.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.03. The company had a trading volume of 459,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,815,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $71.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.77.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

