Insider Buying: British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) (LON:BLND) Insider Purchases 2,593 Shares of Stock

British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) (LON:BLND) insider Irvinder Goodhew bought 2,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 491 ($6.41) per share, for a total transaction of £12,731.63 ($16,633.96).

LON BLND traded down GBX 13.30 ($0.17) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 475.70 ($6.22). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,279,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,050,713. British Land Company Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 309.40 ($4.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 627.66 ($8.20). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 487.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 397.98.

Get British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a GBX 8.40 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from British Land Company Plc (BLND.L)’s previous dividend of $7.98. British Land Company Plc (BLND.L)’s dividend payout ratio is -11.64%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 449.18 ($5.87).

About British Land Company Plc (BLND.L)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.