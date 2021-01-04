Marshalls plc (MSLH.L) (LON:MSLH) Insider Acquires £151 in Stock

Marshalls plc (MSLH.L) (LON:MSLH) insider Jack Clarke acquired 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 755 ($9.86) per share, for a total transaction of £151 ($197.28).

Jack Clarke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 3rd, Jack Clarke bought 20 shares of Marshalls plc (MSLH.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 749 ($9.79) per share, with a total value of £149.80 ($195.71).

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Jack Clarke purchased 22 shares of Marshalls plc (MSLH.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 687 ($8.98) per share, with a total value of £151.14 ($197.47).

MSLH traded down GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 742 ($9.69). 49,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,668. The company has a market cap of £1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 108.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 738.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 671.95. Marshalls plc has a 1 year low of GBX 505 ($6.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 857.50 ($11.20). The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.27.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSLH. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Marshalls plc (MSLH.L) from GBX 605 ($7.90) to GBX 730 ($9.54) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls plc (MSLH.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Marshalls plc (MSLH.L) Company Profile

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. The company offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and interior tiles and stones.

