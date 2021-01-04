Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) (LON:BATS) a GBX 3,200 Price Target

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) (LON:BATS) received a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective from stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price target on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,909 ($38.01) price target on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,528.25 ($46.10).

Get British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) alerts:

BATS traded up GBX 50.60 ($0.66) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2,758.60 ($36.04). The stock had a trading volume of 1,276,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,653,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.68, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of GBX 2,362.50 ($30.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,507 ($45.82). The firm has a market capitalization of £63.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,771.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,731.05.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.