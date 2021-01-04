Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Receives $11.36 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.36.

Several research firms have issued reports on BDN. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Argus downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, Director Wyche Fowler sold 8,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $102,230.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,758,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,289,000 after acquiring an additional 458,412 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,379,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,029,000 after buying an additional 1,830,229 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,864,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,695,000 after buying an additional 3,885,873 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,174,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,541,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

BDN stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $11.73. 8,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,290,561. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $1.25. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 54.61% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $126.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.15%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC Markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 173 properties and 24.4 million square feet as of September 30, 2020.

