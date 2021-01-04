CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Hits New 12-Month High at $47.24

Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.24 and last traded at $47.24, with a volume of 561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Northland Securities raised CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,550.00 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.87.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEVA. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 115.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,115,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,898,000 after buying an additional 598,668 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 138.4% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 363,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,491,000 after buying an additional 210,763 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 467.9% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 132,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after buying an additional 109,293 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 899.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 87,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 79,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 196.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 55,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

