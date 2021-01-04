Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Sets New 12-Month High at $28.32

Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.32 and last traded at $27.88, with a volume of 248 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.75.

Several analysts have commented on RDWR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Radware in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 77.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.98.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.16 million. Radware had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Radware Ltd. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Radware during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Radware during the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Radware by 13.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Radware during the third quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Radware by 30.7% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,039 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. 72.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

