Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $129.91

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $129.91 and last traded at $126.69, with a volume of 717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.73.

Several research firms have commented on GWRE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.33.

The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -330.08 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.47 and its 200 day moving average is $112.87.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $320,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,886.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $185,273.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,963.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,222 shares of company stock valued at $3,107,047 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 1,507.4% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 119.6% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Company Profile (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

