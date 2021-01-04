Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $56.52

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$56.52 and last traded at C$56.15, with a volume of 37381 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$54.95.
Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.
The firm has a market cap of C$15.59 billion and a PE ratio of -137.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$67.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$66.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.76, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.44.
Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile (TSE:BEP.UN)
Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.
