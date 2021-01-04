Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $56.52

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$56.52 and last traded at C$56.15, with a volume of 37381 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$54.95.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$15.59 billion and a PE ratio of -137.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$67.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$66.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.76, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -339.00%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile (TSE:BEP.UN)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.