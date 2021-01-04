First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.53

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.53 and last traded at $36.50, with a volume of 572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.17.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FFIN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.07. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.99.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.10% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $130.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 42.98%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.74 per share, with a total value of $118,960.00. Also, Director David L. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $704,200.00. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,707,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,323,000 after buying an additional 102,848 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 232.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 16,526 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $510,000. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:FFIN)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

