WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $45.67

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.67 and last traded at $45.31, with a volume of 416 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.88.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.22 and its 200 day moving average is $32.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.36.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.21. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $162.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.86 million. As a group, analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 16,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $695,054.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,293 shares in the company, valued at $736,854.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 12,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $401,633.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,879.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,974 shares of company stock worth $1,154,396 in the last three months. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSFS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 152.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 2,589.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

