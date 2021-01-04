Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Hits New 1-Year High at $307.82

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $307.82 and last traded at $303.52, with a volume of 3692 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $305.34.
ADSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $284.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $345.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.38.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $279.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $66.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.79, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.45.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in Autodesk by 49.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 45.2% in the second quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Autodesk by 190.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 212 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Autodesk Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADSK)
Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.
