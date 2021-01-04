Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Hits New 1-Year High at $307.82

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $307.82 and last traded at $303.52, with a volume of 3692 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $305.34.

ADSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $284.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $345.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.38.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $279.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $66.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.79, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in Autodesk by 49.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 45.2% in the second quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Autodesk by 190.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 212 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

