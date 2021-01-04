VeriME (VME) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded up 95.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. VeriME has a total market cap of $16,517.00 and $145.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VeriME has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. One VeriME token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, CoinBene and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00042958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006220 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.07 or 0.00319030 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00032372 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015522 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00023264 BTC.

About VeriME

VME is a token. Its launch date was January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime . VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeriME is www.verime.mobi/home . VeriME’s official message board is medium.com/verime

VeriME Token Trading

VeriME can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriME should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriME using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

