Scry.info (DDD) Price Reaches $0.0018 on Top Exchanges

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 4th. During the last week, Scry.info has traded down 16.3% against the dollar. Scry.info has a market capitalization of $808,483.45 and $71,990.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scry.info token can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00042958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006220 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.07 or 0.00319030 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00032372 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015522 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00023264 BTC.

Scry.info Token Profile

Scry.info is a token. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 tokens. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8 . The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info

Scry.info Token Trading

Scry.info can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scry.info using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

