Analysts Set IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Price Target at $16.50

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on IMAX from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised IMAX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised IMAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th.

Shares of IMAX stock traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $17.43. The stock had a trading volume of 6,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,158. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.82. IMAX has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.19.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $37.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.24 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 50.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IMAX will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMAX. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IMAX by 310.4% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,684,000 after acquiring an additional 990,702 shares during the period. Woodson Capital Management LP bought a new stake in IMAX during the third quarter valued at about $7,774,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IMAX by 71.9% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 613,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after acquiring an additional 256,917 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in IMAX by 103.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 471,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 239,734 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in IMAX during the third quarter valued at about $2,337,000. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

