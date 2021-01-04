Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.96.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PPRQF. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of PPRQF remained flat at $$10.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $11.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 725 properties totaling 66.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

