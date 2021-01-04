CoinFi (COFI) Market Capitalization Tops $201,344.47

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 4th. CoinFi has a market cap of $201,344.47 and approximately $148,592.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinFi token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CoinFi has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00042958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006220 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.07 or 0.00319030 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00032372 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015522 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00023264 BTC.

CoinFi (CRYPTO:COFI) is a token. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 tokens. The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi

