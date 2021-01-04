Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.08.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APPS shares. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Jeff Karish sold 31,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $1,121,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 390,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,746,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 66,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 18,033 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth about $408,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth about $23,795,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth about $674,000. 55.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APPS stock traded down $2.45 on Wednesday, reaching $54.11. 27,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,286,894. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.43. Digital Turbine has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $61.24.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $70.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.54 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

