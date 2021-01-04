NEST Protocol Price Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 4th. During the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. NEST Protocol has a total market cap of $35.21 million and $28.21 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEST Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00030078 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00125583 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 42% against the dollar and now trades at $81.46 or 0.00256189 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.62 or 0.00530290 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00277561 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00019159 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00050141 BTC.

NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,982,920,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,748,764,436 tokens. NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org

NEST Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEST Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEST Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

