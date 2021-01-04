Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATBPD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.12 Million

Equities research analysts expect Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATBPD) to report $2.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Antibe Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.24 million and the lowest is $2.00 million. Antibe Therapeutics reported sales of $1.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antibe Therapeutics will report full year sales of $7.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.10 million to $7.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.58 million, with estimates ranging from $8.55 million to $8.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Antibe Therapeutics.

Antibe Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATBPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter. Antibe Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.96% and a negative return on equity of 176.23%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATBPD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,710. Antibe Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.57.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

