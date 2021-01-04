Brokerages Set GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) PT at $28.18

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.18.

GFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on GFL Environmental from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on GFL Environmental from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. CIBC upped their price target on GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GFL Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Shares of NYSE GFL traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.38. 18,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,573. GFL Environmental has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.02.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $777.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.36 million. Research analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $385,000. 50.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.