Insight Protocol (INX) Price Tops $0.0082 on Major Exchanges

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 4th. Insight Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $397,965.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insight Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Insight Protocol has traded down 5.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Insight Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00042871 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006321 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.15 or 0.00314948 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00031118 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015500 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00023260 BTC.

Insight Protocol Token Profile

INX is a token. Its launch date was November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 177,685,663 tokens. Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Insight Protocol is medium.com/@insightprotocol . Insight Protocol’s official website is inxprotocol.io/en

Insight Protocol Token Trading

Insight Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insight Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insight Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “INXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Insight Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insight Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.