Brokerages Set AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) Price Target at $35.00

Shares of AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RCEL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AVITA Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AVITA Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AVITA Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ RCEL traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.16. The company had a trading volume of 742 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,104. AVITA Medical has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $55.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.30 million, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.57 and its 200-day moving average is $22.24.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $5.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that AVITA Medical will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCEL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 19.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AVITA Medical during the second quarter worth $145,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AVITA Medical during the second quarter worth $441,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in shares of AVITA Medical during the third quarter worth $3,353,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of AVITA Medical during the third quarter worth $3,313,000. Institutional investors own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

