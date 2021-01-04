Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.80.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AY shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Bank of America cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AY traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.92. The stock had a trading volume of 6,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 64.37 and a beta of 0.66. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $41.25.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $302.99 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 275.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 10,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. 33.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 25 assets comprising 1,496 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 10.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

