fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Shares Gap Down to $33.31

Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.31, but opened at $29.38. fuboTV shares last traded at $29.00, with a volume of 7,904 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FUBO. BMO Capital Markets cut fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on fuboTV from $36.50 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. fuboTV presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.04.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.78 million. Equities analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. will post -6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

fuboTV Company Profile (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

