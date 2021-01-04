Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Shares Gap Down to $0.51

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.51, but opened at $0.46. Onconova Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 3,307 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Noble Financial raised Onconova Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.20.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.93.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 11,357.71% and a negative return on equity of 214.79%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONTX. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 284,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 125,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 3,020.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 331,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 320,429 shares in the last quarter. 5.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

