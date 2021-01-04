Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) Shares Gap Down to $11.92

Shares of Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.92, but opened at $10.82. Triterras shares last traded at $10.95, with a volume of 633 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRIT. B. Riley began coverage on Triterras in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Triterras in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.26.

Triterras, Inc, though its subsidiaries, operates as a fintech company. The company operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platform that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is based in Singapore.

