Mulberry Group plc (MUL.L) (LON:MUL) Shares Gap Down to $228.00

Mulberry Group plc (MUL.L) (LON:MUL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $228.00, but opened at $210.00. Mulberry Group plc (MUL.L) shares last traded at $212.00, with a volume of 1,402 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 765.64. The company has a market cap of £127.30 million and a PE ratio of -3.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 224.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 185.71.

Mulberry Group plc (MUL.L) Company Profile (LON:MUL)

Mulberry Group plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells fashion accessories, clothing, and footwear in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company offers shoulder, satchel, tote, clutch, backpack, and mini and micro bags; and dresses, tops and knitwear, skirts and pants, and jackets and coats for women.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Mulberry Group plc (MUL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mulberry Group plc (MUL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.