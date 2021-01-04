Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $90.19

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $90.19 and last traded at $90.15, with a volume of 7018 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.65.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.61.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The firm had revenue of $619.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.14 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total value of $28,214.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $378,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,010 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter worth $479,558,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 37.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,349,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,022,000 after buying an additional 911,225 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 24,305.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,732,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,151,000 after buying an additional 1,725,653 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 433.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,611,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,942,000 after buying an additional 1,309,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 4.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,488,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,246,000 after buying an additional 66,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

About Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.