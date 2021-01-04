Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Hits New 12-Month High at $75.27

Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $75.27 and last traded at $75.13, with a volume of 262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.94.

ROCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.69 and its 200-day moving average is $61.41.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.68 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $1,091,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 10,241 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,139,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period.

About Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

