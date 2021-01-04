Questerre Energy Co. (QEC.TO) (TSE:QEC) Trading Down 8.5%

Questerre Energy Co. (QEC.TO) (TSE:QEC) was down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 160,892 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 260% from the average daily volume of 44,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$89.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01.

About Questerre Energy Co. (QEC.TO) (TSE:QEC)

Questerre Energy Corporation acquires, explores, and develops non-conventional oil and gas projects in Canada. It produces tight oil, oil shale, shale oil, and shale gas. The company primarily holds 40,800 acres located in Kakwa, west central Alberta, including a 25% working interest in 10,080 acres in Kakwa Central; 50% working interest in 4,480 acres in Kakwa North; 50% interest in 22,400 acres in Kakwa West; and 50% interest in 3,840 acres in Kakwa South.

