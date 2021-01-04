Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Truist started coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:HYFM opened at $52.58 on Monday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.59 and a fifty-two week high of $60.49.

