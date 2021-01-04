Zacks: Brokerages Expect Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $114.95 Million

Equities analysts expect Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) to announce $114.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $124.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $107.71 million. Halozyme Therapeutics posted sales of $53.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 114.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $270.57 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $406.07 million, with estimates ranging from $328.01 million to $520.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $65.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.35 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

HALO stock opened at $42.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.94 and a beta of 1.76. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $44.53. The company has a quick ratio of 16.36, a current ratio of 18.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $510,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 123,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,254,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 276,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,414,328.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 187,376 shares of company stock valued at $7,514,118. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after acquiring an additional 127,379 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 36.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 14,521 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

