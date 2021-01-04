TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMVWY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

TeamViewer stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.75. 38,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,499. TeamViewer has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.50 and its 200-day moving average is $25.44.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer that helps to remotely connect to desktop computers, mobile devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices from anywhere at any time; TeamViewer Tensor, a cloud-based enterprise connectivity platform, which enables large-scale IT management framework deployments; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

