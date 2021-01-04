Brokerages Set McCarthy & Stone plc (MCS.L) (LON:MCS) Target Price at GBX 120.17

McCarthy & Stone plc (MCS.L) (LON:MCS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 120.17 ($1.57).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.50) price objective on shares of McCarthy & Stone plc (MCS.L) in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

LON MCS remained flat at $GBX 119.80 ($1.57) on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,048. McCarthy & Stone plc has a 12-month low of GBX 36.51 ($0.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 160.20 ($2.09). The stock has a market capitalization of £644.24 million and a P/E ratio of 21.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 118 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

McCarthy & Stone plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the retirement housing market in the United Kingdom. The company designs, builds, manages, and sells retirement developments. It offers retirement living developments, which provide apartments for customers aged 60 and over; and retirement living plus developments, which are designed for customers aged 70 and over, as well as offers retirement properties with management services, domestic assistance, personal care, and additional support.

