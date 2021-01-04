Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

ZYNE has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Get Zynerba Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.32. The company had a trading volume of 6,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,111. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $97.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.92.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.12. On average, analysts anticipate that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 25.99% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating pediatric behavioral and emotional symptoms of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome; and to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.