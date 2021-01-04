Lympo Trading Down 20.3% This Week (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. During the last seven days, Lympo has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar. Lympo has a market cap of $2.17 million and approximately $189,002.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lympo token can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00042915 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.14 or 0.00314229 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00030834 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015441 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00023156 BTC.

Lympo Token Profile

Lympo (LYM) is a token. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . The official website for Lympo is lympo.io

Buying and Selling Lympo

Lympo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars.

