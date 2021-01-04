CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Price Target Increased to $94.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $66.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of CareDx from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CareDx from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.81. The company had a trading volume of 7,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,455. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.28 and a beta of 0.81. CareDx has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $79.92.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CareDx will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 427,689 shares in the company, valued at $22,872,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sasha King sold 40,775 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $2,064,030.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,126,291.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,712 shares of company stock valued at $7,505,436 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in CareDx during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in CareDx during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CareDx by 306.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in CareDx by 20.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CareDx during the third quarter worth about $95,000.

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

